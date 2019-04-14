Mr. "Bob" Robert Stanley



1924-2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. "Bob" Robert Stanley, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1924 in Muskegon, Michigan.



Mr. Stanley joined in the US Navy right out of school. He went on to the Navy Army Guard and later into the USS Threadfin, SSN 410. He served in World War II and then got out of the Navy and attended the 3rd Honor Flight. Before moving the family to Ocean Springs, MS, he worked at General Dynamics as an electrical designer in Groton, CT. In 1979 he began his career at Ingalls Shipyard where he retired in 1989.



Mr. Stanley was a member of the F&AM McCleod lodge #424 in Ocean Springs, a member of the Tin Lizzie Unit and a driver for the hospital unit at the Joppa Shrine Temple, Past Patron of the OS Chapter #394, Order of the Eastern Star and member of the VFW Post # 5699. The MS Division of the USS Navy Guard World War, II, U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. (Redfish Base in Slidell, LA and The Tullibee Base, Biloxi, MS)



He was an avid NASCAR fan, had the opportunity to work for four years at Talladega track in AL, and one year in FL. After retirement, he and Sandi also had a vending trailer and was well known for their lemonade, funnel cakes, and making names out of redwood.



Mr. Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mertie Stanley; sister; brother; and two daughters.



Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Sandi Stanley; two daughters, Michelle Woods (Jack) of Gautier, MS and Sheryl Qualls and family of Houston, Texas; and two sons, Wayne Barbour and family of St. Augustine, FL and Timothy Stanley and family of Groton, Ct.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or plants.



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with Masonic Rites.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary