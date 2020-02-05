|
Robert Steve Wilson
1949 - 2020
Gautier
Robert S. (Steve) Wilson, 70, of Gautier passed peacefully at home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2020.
Steve was born November 19, 1949, in Oklahoma City, OK to the late Robert B. and Geneva Wilson. He was an Army brat and spent many years living in Germany, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and Oklahoma before moving to Mississippi in the early 1990s.
Steve is survived by daughters Cheryl (Terry) Rushing and U.S. Army Spc. Scarlet Wilson, his sons Robert (Freda) Wilson, Hywel (Amanda) Wilson, and Derek Wilson, as well as his sisters Doris (John) Kramer, Neva (Todd) Reece, Crystal (Derek) Bingle and Kelly Wilson. His surviving loved ones also include his beloved grandchildren: Taelor Wilson, Thamina Wilson, Penelope Rushing, and Brynna Wilson and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Clifford Wilson and Lee Wilson.
Steve was a lifelong teacher and learner, known for his quick wit, considerable charm, confidence, and leadership abilities. He was a true entrepreneur, starting out as a cartographer before building businesses in construction and computer sales and repair. He even spent some time gold-mining in Arizona and attempted to sail around the world. His hobbies included flying single-engine planes, SCUBA diving, hunting and riding his motorcycles.
His many friends and acquaintances remember him with great fondness and all have at least one funny story about a camping trip, waterskiing on Oklahoma lakes, butchering animals on the farm and other hijinks that followed Steve wherever he went. He always had a story to tell, and his voice will be missed.
The family will hold a private memorial service commemorating his life at a time and date to be determined.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 5, 2020