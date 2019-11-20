|
Robert Stohldrier
Edmond
Robert passed away peacefully at his home in Edmond, OK with his wife Mary on November 16, 2019. Robert was a man devoted to God throughout his life. He was born to Charliena and Irwin Stohldrier in West Texas in 1952. He was the oldest of 3. He grew up in St. Louis, MO and graduated from Freed Hardeman College. Bob has served as a minister, a teacher and a worship leader. His greatest delights were in studying and teaching the Word.
Bob has gone to his heavenly home and he leaves behind; his wife, Mary Stohldrier, children; Richard Stohldrier and wife, Sebesa of Kentucky, Rebekah Leota and husband, Ron of Seattle, Washington, and Ryan Stohldrier and wife, Rebecca of Diamondhead, Mississippi, stepchildren; Duke Liden andwife, Robin of Edmond, Oklahoma, Gary Don Wygal, Jr. of Enid, Oklahoma, Nate Robnett and wife, Nicki of Grand Cayman, Kerry Wygal and wife, Ashley of Maumelle, Arkansas, brother; Don Stohldrier and wife, Belinda of Columbia, Missouri, and sister; Pam Conner and husband Jim of Springdale, Arkansas.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; Charliena and Irwin Stohldrier.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019