Robert T Jones
August 18,1936 - March 22, 2020
Pass Christian
Born in Montgomery, AL to parents John Ralph and Myrtle Jones. He attended Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery. He married the love of his life, Mary Jo Sykes in 1957 (married 63 yrs). He is survived not only by Mary Jo but sons Robert Steven, Kenneth Alton, Kenneth's wife Laura, and brother-in-law Parker Sykes.
He had a successful career with ATT/Bell System spanning over 30yrs that involved several relocations before planting long term roots in Clarkston, GA (Atlanta). After retirement in Clarkston he built custom homes with his sons for several years. They relocated to Pass Christian, MS in 1996 after fully retiring to be close to friends and recreation.
He loved fishing and hunting with his sons and friends. Golf was a passion from an early age. Afternoon card games with friends were enjoyed at the PCI Golf Club. He and Mary Jo also enjoyed their activities over the years at the PC Yacht Club.
He had just recently relocated to Lilburn, GA to be close to family and passed away peacefully before getting to fully enjoy this new home.
He loved people and got along with everyone. He will be sorely missed by friends and family all.
His wishes were for no formal service and his remains will stay close to his wife and sons. He was raised in the Baptist faith.
Condolences: 5221 Enchanted Cove SW, Lilburn, GA 30047
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020