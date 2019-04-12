Robert Taylor



Jan. 17, 1946 ~ Apr. 10, 2019



McHenry, MS



Holding his loving wife of 44 years in his arms, Robert Taylor, 73, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday morning at their home in McHenry. Known as "Bird Dog" by many, Robert was born January 17, 1946 in Wiggins, the youngest of three children to Rollo & Marie (Strahan) Taylor. He grew up in Perk a very athletic young man that loved the outdoors and animals. In school, he played football, baseball, and basketball, earning letters in all 3 sports. Following high school Robert attended Perk Jr. College, and joined the MS Army National Guard. He worked for International Paper Co. cruising timber and loved to bird hunt and fish. In 1975, he married Debbie Fore and they spent their lives together, loving one another without ever having a single argument. He worked at Miller Timber for many years in the scale house, and later as a gunsmith at Otasco in Wiggins. After the store closed, Robert worked on countless guns for people over the years. He was a born-again Christian and faithful member of McHenry First Baptist Church, serving as treasurer for 32 years. He will be remembered as a man of strong faith and determination. A loving husband, brother, uncle and so much more, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded by his parents, Rollo & Marie, and a brother, Lee Kent Taylor; brother-in-law Bobby Favre, and his mother and father in-law, Willard E. & Bobbie Jean Fore, Sr. Left to cherish his memories are: his loving wife Debbie Taylor; his sister, Frances Lamara Favre; his four-pawed son, "Jake" and a field full of cows, along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 9:00 PM Friday evening, April 12th at McHenry First Baptist Church, and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday morning. The funeral service will begin at 11:00, with interment to follow at Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Wiggins. The family wishes to thank Denise, Kayla, and J.P. for their loving care for Robert over the past few months.