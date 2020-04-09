|
|
Dr. Robert Scott "Bobby" Tomlinson
1942-2020
Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Dr. Robert Scott "Bobby" Tomlinson, 77, died peacefully on March 28, 2020, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dr. Tomlinson was born in Gulfport, MS on November 7, 1942, and grew up in Laurel, MS.
His young life was filled with music, family, and political activism. Coming of age in the 1960s, he was actively involved in the civil rights movement, including racial integration of the University of Mississippi. Dr. Tomlinson remained passionate about politics, economics, and human rights throughout his life.
Dr. Tomlinson graduated from the University of Mississippi with a BA in
English and History. After graduation, he taught for 3 years in the Laurel, MS Public Schools while he completed his doctorate degree in Psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1975, Dr. Tomlinson joined the faculty at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, as a psychology professor, where he taught for 40 years. Dr. Tomlinson was recognized as an Emeritus Professor of Psychology upon his retirement.
Dr. Tomlinson dedicated his life to education, staying active and engaged in the academic climate surrounding the University. He was an avid jogger and cyclist who loved music, reading, and public radio. He was an active member of Christ Church Cathedral, where he was instrumental in setting up a mental health hotline which became a vital link to meeting the emotional needs in the community. He also served as a board member of the Mental Health Association of Eau Claire for many years.
Dr. Tomlinson was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Scott Tomlinson and John Bradley Tomlinson of Laurel, MS, his beloved dog, Reggie, and a close cousin, Billy Barrett of Gulfport, MS
Dr. Tomlinson is survived by two daughters, Virginia Tomlinson, San
Francisco, CA, and Jenna Tomlinson, St. Paul, MN; four sisters, Lynn
Adams (John), Birmingham, AL, Anne Maier, South India, Essie Tomlinson and Ruthie Wilder (Rodger) both of Gulfport, MS, and one brother, John Tomlinson (Jill), Knoxville, TN.
The family wants to thank caregivers, Linda Slowiak Williams, Chris Williams, and St. Joseph's Home Health and Hospice Nurses Kris, Sara and Anna. The family also wishes to express gratitude to Christ Church Cathedral's Pastoral Care Helping Hands and Deacon Ken Van Es for their spiritual guidance and support.
Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, MS at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2020