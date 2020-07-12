1/
Robert Trigg
Robert Dale Trigg Jr

November 20, 1942--July 2, 2020

Ocean Springs

Robert Dale Trigg Jr., aged 77, a long-time resident of Ocean Springs, MS died July 2, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. Bob was born on November 20, 1942 in New Orleans, LA. As a child he lived in New Orleans, De Kalb MS, and Biloxi MS. Bob served in the US Navy aboard the USS Jason and the USS Guadalupe, and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. When his service ended, he was employed at Bethlehem Steel in Long Beach, California. After moving back to Mississippi, he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding, and then captained supply boats in the Gulf of Mexico. He retired from the Merchant Marines where he sailed in both deep-sea and inland waters. He was a member of Seafarers International Union. Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dale Trigg Sr. and Aline Hedgpeth Trigg. Survivors include his wife Christine Best Trigg, children Christopher Darrell Perrien, Robert Dale Trigg III, and Theresa Aline Trigg, grandchildren Haley Nicole Perrien, Caleb Allen Brink, Aubrey Elizabeth Brink, and William Harold Gross, sister Anita Trigg Haddox, numerous nieces and nephews, and his cat Ashes. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy and caring to Christine, Bobby, and all the family. I am sorry for your loss.
Joyce M Shaw
Friend
