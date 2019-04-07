Robert "Rip" Van Court



1934 ~ 2019



Pass Christian



Robert "Rip" Van Court, Jr, age 85, of Pass Christian, passed away on April 3, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, May and Bobby Van Court; 3 sisters, Ann Rice, Roberta Van Court, and Joy McCurry; and a brother, Norman Van Court.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Todaro Van Court; his children, Theresa (Mark) Taylor, Pattie (Craig) Villani, Catherine (Rusty) Bang, and Susan (John) Gitzen; his siblings, Richard Van Court and Mercedes Dunham; 6 grandchildren, Mike, Jason, Brandon, Jared, Merideth, and Brittany; 6 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aidan, Ronin, Cooper, Caroline, and Bentley; and other relatives and friends.



Mr. Van Court served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and he was a member of the VFW Post in Pass Christian. He worked for many years as an installer at LaRosa Glass and he enjoyed fishing.



Visitation will be on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 10 – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach. A prayer service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary