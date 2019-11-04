|
Robert M. "Mack" Vaughn
Oct. 28, 1931 - Nov. 2, 2019
Vancleave, MS.
Robert M. "Mack" Vaughn, 88, of Vancleave, MS, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mack was born on October 28, 1931 in Vancleave to the late Rev. R. L. and Sara Cumbest Vaughn. Mack was a lifelong resident of Vancleave. He had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed life with his family and friends. He loved to reminisce with others on life stories and enjoyed making others laugh. He was retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding after 38 years. He was the oldest active member of First Baptist Church of Vancleave, where he also served as a deacon and usher.
In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin E. Vaughn Sr., Edward L. Vaughn, and Floyd T. Vaughn and sisters, Demaris Vaughn Brooks and Catherine "Tommie" Vaughn Price.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Opal Moore Vaughn; children, Jacki McIlwain Vaughn, Victor Lamar (Sonya) Vaughn, and Sarah Sue Vaughn (Jerry) Bray; and grandchildren, Hagen (Amber) Bray, Victoria Vaughn (Seth) Gregory, Raeanna Bray (Luke) Reynolds, Ethan Vaughn, and James Vaughn; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The visitation for Mack will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Vancleave. The funeral service will be held at the church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Don Boone and Dr. Randy C. Davis officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Vancleave with his nephews serving as pallbearers.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 4, 2019