Robert Vice
Robert L. Vice

Ocean Springs

age 75, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home. (228) 875-1266


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 27, 2020
Sheila, I'm so sorry to hear about Robert. I will keep you and your family in my prayers
Frances Abston
Friend
June 28, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
