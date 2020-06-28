Robert Vice

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert L. Vice



Ocean Springs



age 75, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home. (228) 875-1266





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store