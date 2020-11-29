1/1
Robert W. "Bob" Dogan
1939 - 2020
January 3, 1939 - November 25, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Robert W. "Bob" Dogan, age 81 of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Bob was born to Baker and Mary Dogan on January 3, 1939, in Charleston, MS. He served in the United States Army and graduated from Mississippi State University in civil engineering. He was a member of White Plains Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Lane Dogan; their children, Janet White (Terry), Susan Ladner (Ulysses), Tammy Harrell (Allan), and John Dogan (Dawn); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by family and friends but will forever live in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bob's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
The funeral service was held at White Plains Methodist Church on Saturday, November 28, at 2:00 PM, with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment followed at White Plains United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
White Plains Methodist Church
NOV
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
White Plains Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
