Robert W. "Bob" Dogan
January 3, 1939 - November 25, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Robert W. "Bob" Dogan, age 81 of Biloxi, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Bob was born to Baker and Mary Dogan on January 3, 1939, in Charleston, MS. He served in the United States Army and graduated from Mississippi State University in civil engineering. He was a member of White Plains Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Lane Dogan; their children, Janet White (Terry), Susan Ladner (Ulysses), Tammy Harrell (Allan), and John Dogan (Dawn); 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by family and friends but will forever live in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bob's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
The funeral service was held at White Plains Methodist Church on Saturday, November 28, at 2:00 PM, with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment followed at White Plains United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com