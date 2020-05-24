Robert Thomas Wade, Sr.
Ocean Springs
age 76, died Thursday, 5/21/20. Visit: 1pm - 2pm; Service: 2pm; all Tuesday, 5/26/20 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of BRADFORD-O'KEEFE. Burial: Crestlawn Memorial Park. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.