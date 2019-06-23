Robert Louis Waltz



1961-2019



Biloxi



Mr. Robert Louis Waltz, son of the late Adolph Joseph Waltz, Sr. and Dorothea Mastio Waltz, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Biloxi, MS.



Lovingly known as Bob, he was born in New Orleans, LA, on July 9, 1961, where he grew up in St. Roch neighborhood and attended Benjamin Franklin High School. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1980, and served 20 years, retiring as a Technical Sergeant in 2000, from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He received a Bachelor's of Arts degree from William Carey University and he later became an educator working for non-profit organizations, including Visions of Hope and Mercy Housing & Human Development, where he taught GED, Homebuyers Education, and prepared taxes. He regularly attended mass at Our Lady of Fatima in Biloxi, MS.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Adolph Joseph Waltz, Jr.; and his daughter, Bernadette Marie Waltz.



Bob is most remembered for his love of life. He was a lover of all sports, but was especially a fan of football as he played quarterback in high school. He was an avid Who Dat and LSU tiger fan. He was dedicated to teaching his children (biological and not) to appreciate classic rock and frequently attended concerts. He enjoyed trips to the beach and to his hometown of New Orleans.



Bob is survived by his wife, Cheryl Kass; his daughter, Dori Waltz Murphy (Sean); his brother, Guy Waltz (Sara);and other devoted family members and friends, including Ian Kass, Beverly Brown, Joshua Wurzbacher, Amber Meyers, Hannah Sullivan, and Emma Carroll.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



