Robert Williams
1936 - 2020
ROBERT E. WILLIAMS

Dec 7,1936-Aug 2,200

VANCLEAVE

Williams, Robert E. (Bob/Bobby), age 83, passed away August 2nd, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. He was born Dec 7,1936 in Biloxi, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert (Bill) Williams and Quida Hudson Leader. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon Green Williams of Vancleave, MS. He is also survived by his daughter Pamela Kissell (Matt), Son Robert Williams Jr. and Stepson Scott Rico. Sister, Glenda Dartez. He is survived as well by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who lovingly called him paw paw doodle. Bob graduated from Biloxi High School. He served in the United States Navy Reserve. He ended his career of 30 plus years at Ingalls Shipbuilding, retiring in 1992. He was an avid golfer and loved football. He was a member of Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2501 Ocean Springs. He held many offices on local levels as well as state, state regional and state levels and most notably as the National Office of District Deputy. Special thanks and appreciation to grandaughter, Rachel Wilson who was always there to do whatever needed to be done. No services being held at this time. A family gathering to celebrate his life will be held in the near future.


Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

