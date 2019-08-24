|
Robert Lee Wood Jr.
Sevierville
Robert Lee Wood, Jr., age 74, of Sevierville, TN passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clara Mae Wood, and sister, Marion Wood.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wood; children, Cynthia Atwood (Ricky), Bridgette Glenn (David), Bobby Wood (Tonya); grandchildren, Richard, Christina, Lee, and Grant Atwood, Andrew, Jacob, and Emily Glenn, Bobby and Madison Wood; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Patsy Mitchell, Joann Rowell; brother-in-law, Bill Whatley; cousins, Janet, Mamie, Cindy, Marie, and Dominic.
The family will receive friends 1-2 PM Sunday with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville with Rev. Randy Ogle officiating. Interment will follow in Morris Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 24, 2019