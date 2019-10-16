Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Varvel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Varvel


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Varvel Obituary
Roberta Lee McIntyre Varvel

1961 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

On the morning of October 13, 2019, at 12:21 am, Roberta Lee McIntyre Varvel went home to God at the age of 57.

Roberta was born to Catherine and Frederick McIntyre in 1961. She married Jerry Varvel in 1988 and together they raised four children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed participation in Renaissance reenactment events with the SCA. She was a wonderful singer who enjoyed family life and seeing her grandchildren.

Roberta is preceded in death by her father, Fred; and her in-laws, Jerry, Sr. and Roberta Varvel.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; four children, David, Susan (Richard) Garziano, Andrew, and Elizabeth; four siblings, James, John, Ann Marie, and Joe; 2 grandchildren, Richard and Nico; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, 715 Division Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now