|
|
Roberta Lee McIntyre Varvel
1961 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
On the morning of October 13, 2019, at 12:21 am, Roberta Lee McIntyre Varvel went home to God at the age of 57.
Roberta was born to Catherine and Frederick McIntyre in 1961. She married Jerry Varvel in 1988 and together they raised four children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed participation in Renaissance reenactment events with the SCA. She was a wonderful singer who enjoyed family life and seeing her grandchildren.
Roberta is preceded in death by her father, Fred; and her in-laws, Jerry, Sr. and Roberta Varvel.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; four children, David, Susan (Richard) Garziano, Andrew, and Elizabeth; four siblings, James, John, Ann Marie, and Joe; 2 grandchildren, Richard and Nico; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, 715 Division Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 16, 2019