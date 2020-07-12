1/
Roberta Wilfong
Roberta F. Wilfong

1924 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Roberta F. Wilfong, 95, of Ocean Springs Mississippi, passed away on July 3, 2020.

Roberta was a native of Rock Cave, West Virginia & graduated from Buckhannon Upshur high school in 1942. She was a long time resident of Ocean Springs.

She was predeceased by her husband Karl Wilfong and daughter, Jeanne Weaver, as well as siblings, Phyllis, Robert, Onita, Gene, Paul, Caryl, and Billie. She is survived by her son-in-law, John Wilson, granddaughter, Shaun McKee (John McKee), and great-grandsons, John McKee, IV and Christian McKee.

She will be laid to rest at Wilsontown Chapel Cemetery, Rock Cave, WV.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 12, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
