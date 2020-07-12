Roberta Wilfong

Roberta F. Wilfong1924 ~ 2020Ocean SpringsRoberta F. Wilfong, 95, of Ocean Springs Mississippi, passed away on July 3, 2020.Roberta was a native of Rock Cave, West Virginia & graduated from Buckhannon Upshur high school in 1942. She was a long time resident of Ocean Springs.She was predeceased by her husband Karl Wilfong and daughter, Jeanne Weaver, as well as siblings, Phyllis, Robert, Onita, Gene, Paul, Caryl, and Billie. She is survived by her son-in-law, John Wilson, granddaughter, Shaun McKee (John McKee), and great-grandsons, John McKee, IV and Christian McKee.She will be laid to rest at Wilsontown Chapel Cemetery, Rock Cave, WV.The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.