Rodger Shanks
Rodger Lee Shanks

September 26, 1942~October 10, 2020

Gulfport

Rodger Lee Shanks, age 78, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Mr. Shanks was born September 26, 1942 in Macon, Georgia. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, Post 33, Biloxi. Mr. Shanks was a certified criminologist and graduate of Florida State University; was a retired Senior Special Agent of the Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Bureau (ATF); was also a retired Military Police Colonel of the United States Army Reserve; was charter Vice Chairman of the coast chapter of the American Society of Industrial Security with the title of Certified Protection Professional; was a certified explosives and arson investigator by the International Society of Bomb Technicians; worked as a Special Support Agent for the Secret Service and was assigned to the protection details of three United States Presidents and three Foreign Heads of State; was a member of Dogwood Golf Club and a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club. Mr. Shanks enjoyed building and repairing things, and computer science, having built and repaired numerous computers for friends and colleagues.

Preceding him in death was his parents, Cleo and Claude Shanks; and one brother, Claude Shanks, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Phillips Shanks; two daughters, Michelle Shanks and Leslie Smith (Skipper); and one grandchild, Emily Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon, Friday, October 16th at St. James Catholic Church, Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour prior. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or to the Humane Society of South MS (www.hssm.org).

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and his online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
