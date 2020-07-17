1/1
Roger Branch
1957 - 2020
Roger Dale Branch

1957~2020

Saucier

Roger Dale Branch, 62 of Saucier, MS, passed away on July 12, 2020.

He was born in Tylertown, MS and was a longtime resident of Saucier, MS.

Roger was the owner and CEO of Branch Electric LLC. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid fisherman.

Roger was preceded in death by his siblings, Winston Branch, Tami McLemore, Sam Branch, and David Branch.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia McKeehan Branch of Saucier; parents, Willy J Branch of Biloxi; and Barbara Branch, of Columbia; sister, Julie Mullins of Columbia; and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

A visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home,1726 15th Street, Gulfport with the funeral service following at 1pm. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport.

Social distancing and masks will be required in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
July 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
