Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Roger Creel Obituary
Roger Dale Creel, Sr.

1943-2019

Biloxi, MS

Roger Dale Creel, Sr. of Biloxi, MS passed away on November 25, 2019.

Mr. Creel was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He also worked in the carpenter shop at the Imperial Palace Casino for eight years. He passed down his carpentry trades and life skills to all of his sons. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Junius Creel, Sr. and Euna; brother, Junius Creel, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Silvia Creel and Genevieve Creel.

Mr. Creel is survived by his wife, Sharon Creel of Biloxi; daughter, Laura (Brian) Miller of Hurst, TX; sons, Roger Dale Creel, Jr. of Biloxi, Keith Joseph ( Samantha) Creel of Ocean Springs, Kevin (Melissa) Creel of D'Iberville, Stephen Creel of Biloxi, and Jonathan Creel of Gulfport; brothers, Wayne Creel, Sr. of Biloxi and Terry (Donna) Creel of Ocean Springs; and grandchildren, Kyle Creel, Stephanie Creel, Alexandra Creel, Matthew Brown, Thuy Downs, Joshua Cook, Kelly Cook, and Cameron Cook.

Visitation will be on November 29, 2019 from 10 am-12 noon with A Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon all at the Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. Burial will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
