Mr. Roger Necaise, Jr.
1929 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Mr. Roger Necaise Jr., age 90, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 8th 2019. He was born in 1929 and raised in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. After graduating high school, he entered the Navy. Roger met Delois Necaise in 1953 on a blind date. A month later on May 16th they were married. Their son David was born in 1954 and they were greatly blessed with their daughter Deborah in 1957. Roger faithfully provided and cared for his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Through the persistent preaching of their son, which had recently been born again in 1974, they began to attended the Fisherman's Net Ministry in Ocean Springs. Shortly after Roger and Delois's lives were changed forever as they surrendered to the Lord Jesus Christ. They Faithfully served the Lord for the rest of their lives. Roger had the true witness of a born-again transformed spirit-filled life. He continually gave his testimony to everyone he met about the Lord saving him and healing him of Lou Gehrig's disease, which he was diagnosed with in his late 50s. We are comforted in knowing that we will see him again in Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delois Necaise.
Survivors include his son, David (Geneva) Necaise; daughter, Deborah (James) Chism; 5 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.
