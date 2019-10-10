|
|
Roland Joseph Landry
1934 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Roland Joseph Landry, 85, of Vancleave, MS passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Vancleave.
Roland was born February 6, 1934 in Biloxi, MS to Olamp Toups and Felix Landry, Sr. He left home to work on a yacht when he was 14 years old and traveled the world during that time and during and after his service years. Roland served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 – 1954, where he served on the USS Bausell Destroyer around Japan. He transferred to CBMU101 and was stationed in Pucson, Korea during the Korean War. Roland cross enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC with the 82nd Airborne and in Fort Campbell, KY with the 101st Airborne as a paratrooper and in Germany with the 77th Special Forces. He served as Captain on a yacht, worked with NOAA and was Captain on supply boats for the oil rigs out of Louisiana after his time in the service. He was medically retired in 1986.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Felix Landry, Jr. and Alves "Bud" Landry; and his sister, Mary Hazel Vavricek.
Roland's survivors include his wife, Joy Landry; his children, Pam (George) Meek, Rev. Ken Ramon-Landry, Don (Karen) Landry, Ted (Kelly) Landry, Roland Shuford Landry, John Landry, Scott Landry (Tammy), Theresa (Gary) Yennie, Debra (William Hamrick), Christy Landry and Lydia (Tommy) Lankford; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends; and his buddy, Hulk.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Notre Dame Hospice staff, especially Christine, Tammy, Hayden, Terrance and Cindy for the phenomenal and unconditional care that they gave to Roland.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Vancleave on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Entombment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 10, 2019