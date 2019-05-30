Ronald Lane Amox



1945 ~ 2019



Diamondhead



Ronald Lane Amox, age 74, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, passed away on May 27, 2019. Ron was born February 19, 1945 in Alice, Texas. The only child of Herman and Georganna Amox, he grew up in the Rio Grande valley and attended Liberty High School in Liberty, Texas. Ron attended Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He graduated in 1968 with a B. S. degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned an officer in the United States Army. In 1970, Ron deployed to Da Nang, Vietnam, with the Army Signal Corps and was honorably discharged in 1972 as a Captain.



He was employed as a Telecommunications Engineer for Exxon Company, USA, for 28 years, retiring in 2001. Ron was a member of the Energy Telecommunications and Electrical Association (ENTELEC), serving as president in 1990.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judith "Judy" Douroux Amox; two daughters, Victoria Waltrip of Liberty, Texas, and LeAnn Goudeau of Sulphur, Louisiana; a step-daughter, Alison Nenos Cernich of Washington, D.C.; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 5 great -grandchildren.



Military funeral honors at the Houston National Cemetery are planned. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. The online obituary may be viewed and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2019