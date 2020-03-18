|
|
Ronald Wayne Blacklidge, Jr.
1972 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Ronald Wayne Blacklidge, Jr., age 48, of Gulfport, MS passed away on March 16, 2020. Ronnie was a loving and proud father, a faithful son, brother and uncle, and an encourager who loved his friends well. He was a proud Mississippi Coast native who brought much joy and laughter to everyone he knew. He was a 1990 graduate of Gulfport High School where he played football and loved supporting the Admirals. He was proud to work in the asphalt industry and also had a passion for developing real estate on the MS Coast. But, mostly Ronnie loved people well and was passionate about caring for and encouraging others.
Ronnie found his peace, joy, and solace when he was on the water. Whether it was setting up fishing tournaments on the bayou, enjoying the barrier islands, or blue water fishing around the oil rigs, Ronnie loved sharing this passion with his friends and family.
One week before God called him home, Ronnie professed faith in Jesus Christ. Little did Ronnie know that he would meet his Savior for eternity only one short week later. We praise God for his mercy and goodness to Ronnie and thank God for giving us this reassurance that we will all see him again soon.
Ronnie will be remembered for his vivacious love for life, his command of a room, the joy he brought to all who knew him, his deep love for his son and family, and his profession of faith cultivated through his Cursillo experience.
He is survived by his son, Tanner Anderson Blacklidge, whom he fiercely loved and was extremely proud of; parents, Ronnie (Becky) Blacklidge and Donna (Bobby) Payne; brother, Roy Brittany Blacklidge (Courtney); sister, Virginia (Ginger) Blacklidge Hyatt (Wade); stepsister, Leann Pittman Weaver; stepbrother, Brock Pittman; nieces and nephews, Samuel Wade Hyatt, John Chalmers Hyatt, William Henry Hyatt, Alex Danielle Ward, and Blakeley Daine Blacklidge. He adored his Godchildren: Kate, Mary Carlton and Caffrey Descher.
Memorials may be made to Cursillo at www.smmcursillo.org .
Private graveside services for family will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Join the family via livestream. For more information on how, please go to his memorial page at www.riemannfamily.com . A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 18, 2020