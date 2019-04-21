Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Bond


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Bond Obituary
Ronald G. Bond

1937 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Ronald G. Bond, age 81, of Ocean Springs, passed away on April 19, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie R. Bond; his mother, Bernadine Saujon Verdin; his father, George "Buck" Bond; and a son-in-law, Anthony Skrmetti.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Earhart Bond; his children, Ronald "Bo" Bond, Jr. (Angela); Celena Bond Ladner (Andy), Brenda Bond Skrmetti, Cindy Bond Venus (Gordon), Jackie Bond Freeman, Bernadette Bond Parker (Billy), and Christy Bond Broussard (Ray); 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 9 – 10 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am in the church. A private interment will take place in Biloxi City Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now