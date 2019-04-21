|
Ronald G. Bond
1937 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Ronald G. Bond, age 81, of Ocean Springs, passed away on April 19, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie R. Bond; his mother, Bernadine Saujon Verdin; his father, George "Buck" Bond; and a son-in-law, Anthony Skrmetti.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Earhart Bond; his children, Ronald "Bo" Bond, Jr. (Angela); Celena Bond Ladner (Andy), Brenda Bond Skrmetti, Cindy Bond Venus (Gordon), Jackie Bond Freeman, Bernadette Bond Parker (Billy), and Christy Bond Broussard (Ray); 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 9 – 10 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am in the church. A private interment will take place in Biloxi City Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2019