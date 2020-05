Ronald C. McMahan1945 ~ 2020Moss PointRonald C. McMahan, 74, of Moss Point, MS passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS.Mr. McMahan was a native of Hattiesburg, MS and a resident of Moss Point for 50 years. He was retired from Zachery Construction Company as a Millwright Machinist.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Dean McMahan; and his brother, John "J" McMahan.Mr. McMahan's survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Lightner McMahan; his daughters, Katie (Steven Shannon) McMahan and Connie (Kim) Skogen; his sons, Clark (Bridget) McMahan, Eric McMahan and Raymond (Annie) McMahan; his sister, Marcia (Kerry) Cooper; his sister-in-law, Dolly McMahan; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM