Ronald C. Mcmahan
1945 - 2020
Ronald C. McMahan, 74, of Moss Point, MS passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS.

Mr. McMahan was a native of Hattiesburg, MS and a resident of Moss Point for 50 years. He was retired from Zachery Construction Company as a Millwright Machinist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Dean McMahan; and his brother, John "J" McMahan.

Mr. McMahan's survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Lightner McMahan; his daughters, Katie (Steven Shannon) McMahan and Connie (Kim) Skogen; his sons, Clark (Bridget) McMahan, Eric McMahan and Raymond (Annie) McMahan; his sister, Marcia (Kerry) Cooper; his sister-in-law, Dolly McMahan; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.

Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.
2 entries
May 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers or with all of Mr McMahan's family and friends.
Steve Nolan
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
