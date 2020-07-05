1/
Ronald Cole
Ronald Gale Cole

Long Beach

Ronald Gale Cole, 84 of Long Beach died Thursday,July 2, 2020. Service in Michigan. Bradford-O'Keefe, 15th Street, Gulfport in charge. (228 865-0090)


Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 4, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

July 5, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
