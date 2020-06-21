Ronald "Ron" Haynes
1934 ~ 2020
Durham, NC
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Ronald "Ron" Haynes of Durham, North Carolina, passed away at the age of 85.
Ron was born in London, Ontario, Canada on December 22, 1934 and joined the US Air Force at age 21. He was an air traffic control technician and later in his career, an instructor. Ron retired in January of 1997.
He is predeceased by his wife of 45 years, B. Janice Haynes. Ron is survived by his son, Timothy R. Haynes and his daughter, Kellie C. Haynes. He is also survived by his 2 granddaughters, Tiffani (Kenny) Edwards and Shannon Haynes; and 2 great-grandchildren, Blakeley and Maddox Edwards.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home 2511 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS 39531.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ron's name to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675."
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.