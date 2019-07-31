Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Ronald Ladner


1953 - 2019
Ronald Ladner Obituary
Ronald S. "Ronnie" Ladner

1953 ~ 2019

KIln

Ronald S. "Ronnie" Ladner, age 66, of Kiln, passed away on July 29, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R. Jack and Mary Ladner; and 2 brothers, Donnie "R. Jack" Ladner and Gary "Rudy" Ladner.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Summers Ladner; 4 children, Cheryl (Jeff) Eberlan, Laura Perniciaro, Steve Ladner, and Sabrina Cuevas; his siblings, Brenda (Mike) Ladner and Jerry (June) Ladner; 10 grandchildren ; 4 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandson Raidyn.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 – 9 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. The funeral service will be at 11 am Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Bayou Coco Cemetery.

An online guestbook maybe signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019
