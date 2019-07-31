|
Ronald S. "Ronnie" Ladner
1953 ~ 2019
KIln
Ronald S. "Ronnie" Ladner, age 66, of Kiln, passed away on July 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R. Jack and Mary Ladner; and 2 brothers, Donnie "R. Jack" Ladner and Gary "Rudy" Ladner.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Summers Ladner; 4 children, Cheryl (Jeff) Eberlan, Laura Perniciaro, Steve Ladner, and Sabrina Cuevas; his siblings, Brenda (Mike) Ladner and Jerry (June) Ladner; 10 grandchildren ; 4 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandson Raidyn.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 – 9 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian. The funeral service will be at 11 am Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Bayou Coco Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019