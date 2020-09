Or Copy this URL to Share

James Ronald Ladner



Long Beach



Age 72, passed away 09/18/20. Graveside services 2pm, Wed., 9/23, Evergreen Gardens, Pine Ridge. Visitation at 1pm for family and friends. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family.





