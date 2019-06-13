Ronald Wayne Myrick



1940 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Ronald Wayne Myrick, age 78, of Gulfport, passed away on, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Ron was born on November 17, 1940 to Willard and Hattie Laura Peavy Myrick in Heidelberg, MS. He graduated from Laurel High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. After graduation, Ron worked as an office manager for Hess Oil and Chemical in Heidelberg. He moved to Jackson in 1965 and worked for two years as an underwriter for Traveler's Insurance Company before going to work for Fox-Everett Insurance Agency.



In 1969, Ron moved to Gulfport and opened a branch office for Fox -Everett, the first branch office of any agency in Mississippi. He became a partner (principle) in the agency in 1983, and was an executive vice-president at the time of his retirement in 2007.



Ron was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees, Finance Committee, and Staff Parish Relations Committee. He volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy and served on the Board of Directors. Other organizations include the Kiwanis Club of Gulfport, Goodwill Industries, Gulfport Yacht Club, Bayou Bluff Tennis Club, Coast Crime Commission, and was a Gulfport Civil Service Commissioner.



Ron was very active in the Bayou View baseball program. The highlight of Ron's involvement was coaching and following his son, Jay, from Tee Ball at Bayou View through Jay's years with the Millsaps Majors. He attended almost every one of Jay's games.



His other passions were having lunch with his many friends (especially the "lunch bunch") and tinkering with his Olds 442 and his Vette. Ron spent many hours working in his yard and maintaining his Koi pond.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Robert Prine; and his sister, Patsy Myrick Tonkel.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hill Myrick; his son, Jay (Kristen) Myrick, Jennifer (Paul) Mace, Jeffrey (Glynes) Hyde, and Eric (Brandy) Hyde. "Papa Ron" is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Emily, Hunter, and Caroline Mace; Mollie, Analise, Evan, and Eric Hyde; and Wesley, Elsie, and Jeffrey Hyde. He is also survived by his sister, Margie Prine; and nieces, Tracy (Jeff) Furniss, Shelley (Chris) Herndon; one great niece and four great nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church,5007 Lawson Avenue, Gulfport, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow visitation at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the Myrick family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary