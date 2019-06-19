Home

Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery
Ronald Williams Jr. Obituary
Ronald "Ron" L. Williams, Jr.

Dec. 8, 1973--June 16, 2019

Gulfport

Ronald "Ron" L. Williams, Jr., 45, of Gulfport, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10 – 11:15 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with graveside services following at 11:30 a.m. in Dixie Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth M. and Rudolph A. Williams and Betty Green and Leland "Buck" (Lavone) Green; and his great grandparents, Kate and Ollie Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Becaise.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Barbara Williams of Gulfport and one brother, Christopher Williams of Knoxville, TN.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019
