Ronnie Blackwell


1956 - 2019
Ronnie Blackwell Obituary
Ronnie P. Blackwell

1956-2019

Hattiesburg, MS

Teacher, author, and long-time columnist for the Biloxi Sun Herald and the Hattiesburg American, Ronnie Blackwell died on August 8th after a long-term battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ronnie is survived by his wife Dr. Lin Harper, three brothers and a large extended family, and a multitude of loving friends.

Ronnie's columns for the Sun Herald were about nature, wildlife, and birds, woven with stories of his own life and (mis)adventures. Ronnie often said that writing those columns and communicating with his many readers was the greatest joy of his life. The family gratefully thanks the Biloxi Sun Herald for providing Ronnie this forum.

Memorial donations may be made in his honor to "disentangleAD" (www.disentangleAD.com), a charity that provides support to families and caregivers and who supported Lin during his illness. No public memorial service is planned.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
