Ronnie R. Rouse
September 1, 1950 ~ November 8, 2020
Crestview, FL
Ronnie "Buddy" Ray Rouse, 70, of Crestview, FL passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Ronnie was born in Gulfport, MS on September 1, 1950, he moved to the area in 1995, from Gulfport, MS. Ronnie is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Mississippi Army National Guard, he also retired from Civil Service where he worked for the DoD Defense Logistics Agency. Ronnie was also a member of the Mason J.L. Power Lodge #416.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth & Austin Rouse, of Saucier, MS. He is survived by his wife, Lynn M. Rouse, Sons, Michael Rouse (Allison) of Weaverville, NC, Christopher Garner (Terri) of Crestview, FL, Jamie Garner of Crestview, FL, Daughters, Michelle Rouse Cameron (Nicole) of Lumberton, MS, Tonya Barnett (Jim) of Crestview, FL, brother, Larry Rouse (Betty), sister, Ivy Lacy (Rupert), grandchildren, Tyler Rouse, Donovan Rouse, Elliot Rouse, Austin Garner, Savanna Garner, Taylor Barnett, James Barnett.
Time, Date and Location of Memorial Service will be determined at a later date.
