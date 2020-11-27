1/
Ronnie R. Rouse
1950 - 2020
September 1, 1950 - November 8, 2020
Crestview, Florida - Ronnie "Buddy" Ray Rouse, 70, of Crestview, FL passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Ronnie was born in Gulfport, MS on September 1, 1950, he moved to the area in 1995, from Gulfport, MS. Ronnie is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Mississippi Army National Guard, he also retired from Civil Service where he worked for the DoD Defense Logistics Agency. Ronnie was also a member of the Mason J.L. Power Lodge #416.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Poplar Head United Methodist Church Cemetery in Saucier, MS, beginning at 2pm.
You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Poplar Head United Methodist Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
Ronnie was my brother-in-law and what a great guy he was. I was not able to see him and my sister Lynn very often because I live far from them. But when I was lucky enough to visit, he was so much fun to be around. He had the most wonderful voice because of his slow southern drawl. When I got to see both Ron and Lynn ithose were some of the best times of my life. We were always doing fun things. I got very sick one time and my sister and Ron came to help my family. They took over all of the hard work because I was so sick and I was and am so very grateful that they came to help. Ron was such a wonderful person and I feel so very lucky to be able to have him in our family. He was kind, loving and treated everyone with so much love and respect. I hope that I will see him again one day. I guess that God needed another angel. Because he sure got a great one. I will miss you Ron and I will love you forever and always. All My Love Mel.❤❤
Melanie Dufaud
Family
