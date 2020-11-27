Ronnie was my brother-in-law and what a great guy he was. I was not able to see him and my sister Lynn very often because I live far from them. But when I was lucky enough to visit, he was so much fun to be around. He had the most wonderful voice because of his slow southern drawl. When I got to see both Ron and Lynn ithose were some of the best times of my life. We were always doing fun things. I got very sick one time and my sister and Ron came to help my family. They took over all of the hard work because I was so sick and I was and am so very grateful that they came to help. Ron was such a wonderful person and I feel so very lucky to be able to have him in our family. He was kind, loving and treated everyone with so much love and respect. I hope that I will see him again one day. I guess that God needed another angel. Because he sure got a great one. I will miss you Ron and I will love you forever and always. All My Love Mel.❤❤

Melanie Dufaud

Family