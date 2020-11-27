Ronnie R. Rouse
September 1, 1950 - November 8, 2020
Crestview, Florida - Ronnie "Buddy" Ray Rouse, 70, of Crestview, FL passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Ronnie was born in Gulfport, MS on September 1, 1950, he moved to the area in 1995, from Gulfport, MS. Ronnie is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Mississippi Army National Guard, he also retired from Civil Service where he worked for the DoD Defense Logistics Agency. Ronnie was also a member of the Mason J.L. Power Lodge #416.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Poplar Head United Methodist Church Cemetery in Saucier, MS, beginning at 2pm.
