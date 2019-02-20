|
|
Roosevelt Ecroyd
03/11/1933-02/18/2019
McHenry
Mr. Roosevelt Ecroyd, 85, passed away February 18, 2019 at his home in McHenry, MS.
He is survived by his children, Tony Ecroyd, Betty Lou Smith, Peanut Ecroyd and Billy Ecroyd; two brothers, George Ecroyd and Dowie Ecroyd; one sister Dora Lou Ecroyd and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be 11:00a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS. Visitation will be 4:30p.m. until 7:00p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in McHenry, MS.
Moore Funeral Service is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019