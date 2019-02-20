Home

Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
Roosevelt Ecroyd


Roosevelt Ecroyd Obituary
Roosevelt Ecroyd

03/11/1933-02/18/2019

McHenry

Mr. Roosevelt Ecroyd, 85, passed away February 18, 2019 at his home in McHenry, MS.

He is survived by his children, Tony Ecroyd, Betty Lou Smith, Peanut Ecroyd and Billy Ecroyd; two brothers, George Ecroyd and Dowie Ecroyd; one sister Dora Lou Ecroyd and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS. Visitation will be 4:30p.m. until 7:00p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in McHenry, MS.

Moore Funeral Service is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
