Roosevelt Paige Keller
May 31 1949 - Oct. 18, 2019
Gulfport
Mr. Roosevelt Paige Keller, 70, of Gulfport, MS passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on October 18, 2019.
Rose or Velt, as he was affectionately known, was born May 31, 1949 in Natchez, Mississippi. Roosevelt was reared in Wiggins, Mississippi where he was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and a graduate of Locker High School's Class of 1967. He continued his education at Perkinston Junior College where he majored in auto mechanics.
After leaving Perkinston, Roosevelt attended Alcorn State University for one year before returning home to care for his mother. Roosevelt met and married the love of his life, Florita M. Burney while living in Wiggins, Mississippi. From this union, one daughter was born.
Roosevelt and family moved to Gulfport, Mississippi where he worked as a longshoreman and served as a trustee for ILA Local #1303. Roosevelt was a foreman at Ryan-Walsh Stevedoring Company and later Dole Fresh Fruit.
Roosevelt joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Saucier where he served as an usher and a member of the choir.
Roosevelt is preceded in death by his parents Alvin Keller Sr., Delilah Keller-Jones and stepfather Tony Jones.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Florita M. Keller; their daughter Tiyanika N. Keller, Oakland, California; a beloved brother Colonel Alvin W. Keller Jr. (Dr. Ella Tates-Keller), Fayetteville, North Carolina and a host of nieces nephews relatives and friends.
Services: 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 AM. Interment: Burney Family Cemetery in Saucier, Mississippi.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019