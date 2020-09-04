1/1
Rosa Lee Rhodes
1924 - 2020
Rosa Lee Rhodes

June 5, 1924-August 26, 2020

Glenview, IL

August 26, 2020, the Lord called home our beloved Rosa Lee (Ye Ye, Momzie) at the great age of 96 years, at the Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Illinois. What a wonderful, full life! What a Blessing! Rosa was born June 5, 1924 to Amos Finch and Luticia Swanier-Finch in Richton, Mississippi.

Rosa Lee had ten children and two stepdaughters. However, her precious grand-daughter Dawn was her heart. She raised Dawn from a young child until she went away to college.

Rosa Lee's loving memories will forever linger in the hearts of her son: Dennis Rhodes Lewis and daughter Cynthia Fredericks-Reed of Evanston, Illinois, James Burton Hellams Jr (Lisa), of Atlanta, Georgia; daughters, Vernice Green-Wilks of Chicago, Illinois; Shirley Fredericks Gordon (Leotis), Aurora, Illinois; Jean Hancock-Smith and Cathy Harris (Greg) of Greenville, South Carolina, Marsha Thomas of Gainesville, Florida and Pam Haynes of Trenton, Florida.

She also leaves to mourn her loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, along with a host of relatives and friends. Too many to list.

In Lieu of Flowers, we ask that you send donations to support the Vernelia McCathen Scholarship Fund in honor of Rosa Lee Rhodes to the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 292, Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571

Visitation: 10 AM-11AM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. 2018 31st Avenue Gulfport, Mississippi 39501 Burial Immediately following at the Baptist Cemetery in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

Online registry LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
SEP
5
Burial
Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
