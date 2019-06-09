Home

Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Rosalie Holliday
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church
2100 St. Roch Ave.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church,
2100 St. Roch Ave
New Orleans, LA
Rosalie Netter Holliday

January 16, 1930 - June 3, 2019

Gulfport

Rosalie Netter Holliday passed away on June 3, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She was a life-long resident of New Orleans, LA prior to Hurricane Katrina and was living in Gulfport, MS prior to her passing. She will be lovingly remembered by her five children: Gerald (Robin) Holliday, Cassandra Holliday, Barbette Holliday, Brian (Melissa) Holliday and Terrance Holliday, one brother, Earl Netter; fourteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2100 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117 with visitation one-hour prior to service. Funeral home in charge of services is Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Ave., New Orleans, LA 70113. Flowers can be sent directly to the funeral home.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019
