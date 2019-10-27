The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Rosalie Trebotich


1934 - 2019
Rosalie Trebotich Obituary
Rosalie Terretta Trebotich

1934 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Rosalie Terretta Trebotich, 85, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Jefferson, LA.

Mrs. Trebotich was a native and lifelong resident of the coast and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Trebotich; her son, Joey Trebotich; and her parents, Toney and Margie Terretta.

Mrs. Trebotich's survivors include her daughters, Louise (Bill) Rossow and Laura Trebotich; her sons, Vincent (Donna) Trebotich and Steven (Marlene) Trebotich; her sisters, Sylvia Chapman and Antonia (Mike) Seus; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Trebotich's caregiver, Georgette "Jet" Durand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
