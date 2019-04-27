Rose Dyess "Willa" Gillis



1935 ~ 2019



Biloxi / Gulfport



Rose Dyess "Willa" Gillis, age 84 of Biloxi/Gulfport, MS passed on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was known by Willa most of her life. She was born in Marion County and graduated from Improve High School in 1952.



Willa was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse and Edna Dyess; sisters, Lucille Dyess Downs and Eddie Pearl Dyess Stringer and brother Norman Dyess.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years Charles A. Gillis; daughter, Cheryl Gillis Oglesby (Wayne) of Oxford, MS; two sons, Russell Gillis of Buford, GA and Todd Gillis (Jennifer) of Gulfport, MS; and seven grandchildren.



Willa was an avid reader; loved crossword puzzles; Sudoku and putting 1000 piece puzzles together but most of all she loved her family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Feed My Sheep Fund, 5007 Lawson Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39507 or any charitable Associations of your choice.



A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at the Southern Memorial Park, Biloxi.