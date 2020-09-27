1/1
Rose Gospodinovich
1930 - 2020
Rose Gospodinovich

1930-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Rose Gospodinovich passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

Mrs. Gospodinovich was a life long resident of Biloxi, MS. She retired from Colonial Bakery Thrift Store and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Slavonian Ladies Auxiliary. She loved shopping and going to the casinos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matre Gospodinovich; her son, Matthew Gospodinovich; parents, Everett and Cecile Hurlburt; and sisters, Clair Aken and Rita Faulkner.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Darryl) Thibodeaux; her grandchildren, Angela Pickich, Darryl Thibodeaux, Jr., Sherree Pierce, Matthew Gospodinovich, Brooke Gospodinovich, Corey Gospodinovich; nine great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a thank you to her Lighthouse Assisted Living family: Beth, Tamara, Velvet, Ann, Lana, and Kim; and Christine and Kendra of Notre Dame Hospice.

A private burial will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
September 27, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
