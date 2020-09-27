Rose Gospodinovich
1930-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Rose Gospodinovich passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.
Mrs. Gospodinovich was a life long resident of Biloxi, MS. She retired from Colonial Bakery Thrift Store and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Slavonian Ladies Auxiliary. She loved shopping and going to the casinos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Matre Gospodinovich; her son, Matthew Gospodinovich; parents, Everett and Cecile Hurlburt; and sisters, Clair Aken and Rita Faulkner.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Darryl) Thibodeaux; her grandchildren, Angela Pickich, Darryl Thibodeaux, Jr., Sherree Pierce, Matthew Gospodinovich, Brooke Gospodinovich, Corey Gospodinovich; nine great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a thank you to her Lighthouse Assisted Living family: Beth, Tamara, Velvet, Ann, Lana, and Kim; and Christine and Kendra of Notre Dame Hospice.
A private burial will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM