Rose Lee Leigh Burwell
1959 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Rose Lee Leigh Burwell was born in Indianola, Mississippi, April 4, 1959 and returned to her Heavenly Father March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Talbert Leigh.
Rose Lee is survived by the love of her life, Rusty Rushton; her mother, Lois Lowery Leigh; sons, Dudley Sale Burwell, 3rd and Carter Hogan Burwell; granddaughter, Brooklynn Claire Burwell; great-granddaughter, Aliana Rose Lugo; brother, John Talbert Leigh, Jr. (Aliene); sister, Deborah Leigh Boykin (James); 4 nieces and nephews; and 2 great nieces.
Rose Lee enjoyed bringing people closer to Jesus through participating in Cursillo retreats and sharing the love of Christ to women impacted by incarceration through the Kairos Prison Ministry.
Rose Lee loved her pets, especially her horses, and her riding friends. Spending time riding with the TrailGrazHers brought her so much joy and wonderful life-long friendships.
The family would like to thank Jasmine Richards, for her friendship and the compassionate care she provided her.
A Celebration of life will be held at Palmer Creek when possible.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and her tribute and online guestbook will be available at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020