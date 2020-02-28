|
|
Rose Marie Shaffer
1939 ~ 2020
Perkinston
Rose Marie Shaffer, age 81, of Perkinston, passed away on February 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Edgar Lee Bane (Christina Bane) and Richard Neil Bane; 2 grandsons, Carl Bane and Edgar Bane. Jr.; and her parents, Willie and Margie Holliman.
Survivors include her children, Janice Hess (Jergen), John Earl Bane, Donald Shaffer (Gila), Nancy Nichols (Bud), and Dorothy Prestenbach (Wayne); a brother, Jack Holliman; 10 grandchildren, Laura Bane Boudreaux, Serena Bane Hughes, Donald David Shaffer, Richard Shaffer (Sarah), Valerie Shaffer (Lucky Bui), Rusty Nichols (Alyssa), Randy Nichols (Taylor), Ann Prestenbach, Sarah Prestenbach, and Emily Prestenbach; 14 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Shaffer enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.. She worked for many years as a seamstress at the Garmet Factory in Pass Christian.
A memorial service will be at 2 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, where friends may visit from 1 – 2 pm.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 28, 2020