Rosemary Warrick Redmond
1947-2020
Gulfport
Rosemary Warrick Redmond was born on April 13, 1947 to the late Augustus, Sr. & Marjorie Warrick in Mobile, Alabama. She was the eldest of four Children. At an early age she was baptized at Hope Chapel AME Zion Church, Mobile, AL by the late Rev. O.F. Owen. Under his leadership she was a very active member of Church programs, assistant Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Youth Missionary Society. Rosemary was a graduate of Central High School, Mobile, AL. She received a Bachelor's degree in education from Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL. Later she received her Master's degree from University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL.
In 1968 she moved to Gulfport, MS for a teacher's position at Harrison Central Elementary. "Mrs. Redmond" as she was fondly known by her students never forgot a student's name. Daily she enjoyed teaching her students and looked forward to seeing them. In 1976 she was honored to marry the love of her life and soulmate, Matthew Redmond. Together they became one and built a life together and was blessed to be married 47 years.
In 1998 after 30 years of teaching second grade Rosemary retired. Teaching was surely her ministry and over the years she touched many lives. Upon retirement she received many accolades namely a certificate from the Mayor and City of Gulfport for her support and assistance toward enhancing the quality of life in Gulfport, MS.
After retiring, Rosemary was able to enjoy more time working the production of MJR Video doing photographer and videograph with her husband. She enjoyed doing photographer for the many weddings, birthday parties, debutante balls and many special events. You could find her passionately taking photos capturing moments to remember.
Her love and support were given to many organizations, namely: Alumni supporter of Alabama State, Montgomery, AL, St. Jude Children Hospital and The National WWII Museum of New Orleans, LA.
On July 13, 2020 God picked a beautiful flower for his garden by the name of Rosemary Warrick Redmond. Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving parents: Augustus Warrick Sr. and mother Marjorie Warrick. One brother, Augustus Warrick, Jr., brother-in-law, William Pettus and cousin, Milton Dean.
Her loving memory will forever by cherished by her devoted and loving husband, Matthew of Gulfport. Her loving sisters: Ruth Warrick, of Mobile, AL and Augustine Pettus of Frisco, TX. Rosemary also leaves to cherish her memory a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A special friend Mary Morris (Mobile, AL) and many other close friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM