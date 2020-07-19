Mrs. Redmond was truly a special lady. Not only did she remember each student, she remembered who their classmates were and their siblings. I realized how much she loved each one of us because she maintained that as time flew by. Regardless of where we saw each other she always spoke and she always had a smile. I pray that God grants Mrs. Redmond's family his peace at this time because of the assurance we will meet her again one day. John 14:27

Aldon H Helmert

Student