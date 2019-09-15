|
Roswitha Cook
1939-2019
Biloxi
Roswitha Cook, age 80 passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
She was preceded in death by her children, William, Gary, and Sonya; sister, Eva.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Cook of Biloxi; son, John Cook (Beth) of Gulfport; sister, Edeltraud Heldt (Vinnie) of Kaufberen, Germany; four grandchildren, Hannah Stephenson (Chris), Nicole Lawrence (fiancé Antoine), Tyler Cook (fiancé Danni), Stephen Cook, and Kenny Stephenson (Christina) ; numerous great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 15, 2019