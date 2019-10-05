The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
1928 - 2019
Roy Davis Obituary
Roy Harlin Davis

1928 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Mr. Roy Harlin Davis, age 91, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Roy was a Dunbar, West Virginia native and a longtime resident of Ocean Springs. After serving 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired as a Master Sargeant in 1972. He served two tours in Vietnam. He then began his second career at Litton/Ingalls and retired after 20 years as a Security Guard.

Roy was a very caring and giving man throughout his lifetime. He was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church where he joined the Men's Club and helped prepare and serve meals. During his retirement he volunteered at Merit Health, Ocean Springs Hospital, The Lord is my Help and Keesler Pharmacy. Roy was a member of the American Legion Post #42, Elks Lodge #2501 and the Masonic Lodge #426. He was an avid golfer and bowler and he and his wife, Euta, enjoyed traveling. Their travels took them to many places in the United States. They had recently traveled to Ireland.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Monroe Davis and Estella Parsons Davis and his first wife, Patricia Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Euta Ryan Davis, sister, Mary Gehrig of Pinehurst, NC, brother, Jesse Davis of Hendersonville, TN, several nieces and nephews, three step-daughters, Rhonda, Julia and Jennie, step-son, Tony and a step-grandchild, Cassie, with whom he had a special relationship. He will be missed by many friends and family.

Roy remained active to the very end after battling cancer for many years.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 7, from 9am until 10am, with a 10am church service, all at St. John's Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
