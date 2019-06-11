Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lemoyne Blvd Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Lemoyne Blvd Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Franklin


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Franklin Obituary
Roy Ray Franklin, Sr.

4/24/1945 - 6/7/2019

Ocean Springs, MS

Roy Ray Franklin, Sr. graduated from Ocean Springs High School in the Class of 1964, where he starred in both football and track and married his high school sweetheart, Doris Stewart. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a commercial fisherman and retired from the City of Ocean Springs Public Works. Roy was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Roy was kind and humble, playful and sweet-spirited, quick with witty comebacks, and had a heart full of joy and love. He was very hard-working, he loved to hunt and fish, and he lived a life of quiet faith and obedience to our Lord, Jesus Christ. Roy Ray Franklin, Sr. passed away in his Ocean Springs home Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by his wife of 55 years and their children at the age of 74.

Roy is preceded in death by his son, Roy Ray Franklin Jr., his parents, and many siblings.

He is survived by his wife: Doris Franklin; son: Cliff (Brandy) Franklin; daughters: Sonya (Lee) Gaedchens and Angela Franklin; his loving sister: Margie Williams; brothers: Alton (Pan) and Kenneth (Geeze) Franklin; grandchildren: Savannah Gaedchens (Tyler) Acree, McKenzie Gaedchens, Gracey Gaedchens, Hank Gaedchens, Ben Gaedchens, Kaleb Williams, Ashlyn Foret, Dari Foret, and Emma Franklin; and numerous dearly loved nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be incredibly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Services will be Noon Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lemoyne Blvd Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to service time. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now