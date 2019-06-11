Roy Ray Franklin, Sr.



4/24/1945 - 6/7/2019



Ocean Springs, MS



Roy Ray Franklin, Sr. graduated from Ocean Springs High School in the Class of 1964, where he starred in both football and track and married his high school sweetheart, Doris Stewart. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a commercial fisherman and retired from the City of Ocean Springs Public Works. Roy was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Roy was kind and humble, playful and sweet-spirited, quick with witty comebacks, and had a heart full of joy and love. He was very hard-working, he loved to hunt and fish, and he lived a life of quiet faith and obedience to our Lord, Jesus Christ. Roy Ray Franklin, Sr. passed away in his Ocean Springs home Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by his wife of 55 years and their children at the age of 74.



Roy is preceded in death by his son, Roy Ray Franklin Jr., his parents, and many siblings.



He is survived by his wife: Doris Franklin; son: Cliff (Brandy) Franklin; daughters: Sonya (Lee) Gaedchens and Angela Franklin; his loving sister: Margie Williams; brothers: Alton (Pan) and Kenneth (Geeze) Franklin; grandchildren: Savannah Gaedchens (Tyler) Acree, McKenzie Gaedchens, Gracey Gaedchens, Hank Gaedchens, Ben Gaedchens, Kaleb Williams, Ashlyn Foret, Dari Foret, and Emma Franklin; and numerous dearly loved nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be incredibly missed by all whose lives he touched.



Services will be Noon Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lemoyne Blvd Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to service time. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. Published in The Sun Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary