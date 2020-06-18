Roy Parker
1940-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Roy Parker, 79 of Ocean Springs, MS crossed the river into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday June 12, 2020 as he slept peacefully at his home with his wife by his side and their dog faithfully at his feet.
He was born November 21, 1940 at home in Pascagoula, MS. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Air Force, where he achieved his diploma and became an aircraft mechanic. In 1965, he completed his service with honor and was employed by NASA Michoud assembly facility in New Orleans, LA. He was subsequently employed by Latil Motors on Caillavet St. in Biloxi, MS as a mechanic, where in 1970 he was introduced to the woman who for 49 years would be by his side in the blessed union of marriage. Together with her young son, they became a family. Following the birth of their daughter they moved to Venice, LA which became his address for 14 years and his home forever in his heart and soul. He was completely captivated by the Cajun culture and the community of people unique to this area. As Captain of the shrimp boat, Spitfire, he experienced pure joy as he provided his extended family with seafood of all kinds. He mastered the art of Cajun cuisine and delighted in sharing it. In 1987, he moved to Ocean Springs and bought a home where he retired but remained a workaholic. He repaired cars and everything else he claimed to know nothing about.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Chester Parker Sr; his mother, Vida Estelle Rice Parker; and his son, Robert Dale Parker, from his first marriage.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Lynn Weeser-Krell Parker; daughter, Michelle Lynn (Tommy) Stevens; stepson, Wayne McCoy Hamilton; sister, Adonia Adene Parker Perry; brothers, Billy James Parker, David Marion Parker, James C. Parker Jr., and Thomas Leon Parker; numerous nieces and nephews; 8 grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a faithful and exceptional pet dog named Baby Augustine Parker, aka Augie Doggie.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe, 911 Porter Ave, Ocean Springs, MS from 6pm-8pm. The funeral service is Friday, June 19, 2020 at Grace Independent Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Blvd. Ocean Springs, MS from 12-1pm with a service to follow at 1. Burial at Biloxi National Cemetery is limited to 10 family members, so following the funeral there will be food and fellowship at the church with the 10 family members attending after the graveside service. Please come and hear the numerous stories each person will have to tell about how Roy Parker touched their lives and hearts and stay until we show up! We gonna cry, we gonna eat, and we gonna pass a good time! Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
1940-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Roy Parker, 79 of Ocean Springs, MS crossed the river into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday June 12, 2020 as he slept peacefully at his home with his wife by his side and their dog faithfully at his feet.
He was born November 21, 1940 at home in Pascagoula, MS. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Air Force, where he achieved his diploma and became an aircraft mechanic. In 1965, he completed his service with honor and was employed by NASA Michoud assembly facility in New Orleans, LA. He was subsequently employed by Latil Motors on Caillavet St. in Biloxi, MS as a mechanic, where in 1970 he was introduced to the woman who for 49 years would be by his side in the blessed union of marriage. Together with her young son, they became a family. Following the birth of their daughter they moved to Venice, LA which became his address for 14 years and his home forever in his heart and soul. He was completely captivated by the Cajun culture and the community of people unique to this area. As Captain of the shrimp boat, Spitfire, he experienced pure joy as he provided his extended family with seafood of all kinds. He mastered the art of Cajun cuisine and delighted in sharing it. In 1987, he moved to Ocean Springs and bought a home where he retired but remained a workaholic. He repaired cars and everything else he claimed to know nothing about.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Chester Parker Sr; his mother, Vida Estelle Rice Parker; and his son, Robert Dale Parker, from his first marriage.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Lynn Weeser-Krell Parker; daughter, Michelle Lynn (Tommy) Stevens; stepson, Wayne McCoy Hamilton; sister, Adonia Adene Parker Perry; brothers, Billy James Parker, David Marion Parker, James C. Parker Jr., and Thomas Leon Parker; numerous nieces and nephews; 8 grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a faithful and exceptional pet dog named Baby Augustine Parker, aka Augie Doggie.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe, 911 Porter Ave, Ocean Springs, MS from 6pm-8pm. The funeral service is Friday, June 19, 2020 at Grace Independent Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Blvd. Ocean Springs, MS from 12-1pm with a service to follow at 1. Burial at Biloxi National Cemetery is limited to 10 family members, so following the funeral there will be food and fellowship at the church with the 10 family members attending after the graveside service. Please come and hear the numerous stories each person will have to tell about how Roy Parker touched their lives and hearts and stay until we show up! We gonna cry, we gonna eat, and we gonna pass a good time! Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.