Roy Arlington Payne



Gulfport



Chief Warrant Officer Roy Arlington Payne, U.S. Army (Retired) age 75, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.



Roy served in the U.S. Army for 24 years as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer and retired in August 1991. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlington and Alma (Ladner) Payne; his sister Alma Lois (Payne) Starling; and his brother, Rufus Payne.



He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Thurlow of Shawnee, Kansas and Catherine Payne of Olathe, Kansas; his son, Adam (Lindsey) Payne of Gardner, Kansas; his sister, Barbara Smith; one granddaughter and three grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.







A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Mr. Payne to SouthernCare Hospice Services of Biloxi. www.southcarehospice.com



