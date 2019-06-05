Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Payne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Payne Obituary
Roy Arlington Payne

Gulfport

Chief Warrant Officer Roy Arlington Payne, U.S. Army (Retired) age 75, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.

Roy served in the U.S. Army for 24 years as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer and retired in August 1991. He served in Korea and Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlington and Alma (Ladner) Payne; his sister Alma Lois (Payne) Starling; and his brother, Rufus Payne.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Thurlow of Shawnee, Kansas and Catherine Payne of Olathe, Kansas; his son, Adam (Lindsey) Payne of Gardner, Kansas; his sister, Barbara Smith; one granddaughter and three grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Mr. Payne to SouthernCare Hospice Services of Biloxi. www.southcarehospice.com

Online memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now